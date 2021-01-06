Donald Trump urges Capitol protestors to go home and tells them they’re “very special”

Donald Trump has urged protestors at the United States Capitol Building to go home, telling them that they’re “very special”.

The president’s supporters stormed Capitol Hill today (January 6) to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory in Congress, which resulted in the complex being locked down and nearby office buildings having to be evacuated.

According to Fox News, a number of protesters breached security and got inside the building while others clashed with police outside. Eyewitness video captured police repelling the attackers with batons, pepper spray and tear gas.

Biden was first to respond to the protests. The president-elect shared a video to his Twitter account, in which he asked Trump to go on national television and “fulfil his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to the siege”.

“Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are,” he said. “What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it’s disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now.”

Watch Biden’s full speech below:

President-elect Biden addresses the nation: https://t.co/BXM3SZK25R — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) January 6, 2021

Trump then shared a video message on Twitter, telling protestors to go home, adding: “We love you.”

Doubling down on his claims that Biden’s win was fraudulent, Trump said: “I know your pain. I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election – and everyone knows it.”

He then urged protestors to go home. “We have to have peace,” he said. “We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody to be hurt.

“So go home. We love you; you’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil; I know how you feel. But go home, and go home in peace.”

Meanwhile, figures from across the world of entertainment have been sharing their reaction to the hotly contested US Senate runoff elections in Georgia, where the Democrats look set to clinch victory.

Two Senate seats are up for grabs in these special run-offs, with overall control of the chamber for the next two years within the Democrats’ reach if they manage to win both elections and split the Senate 50-50.

Incoming Vice President Kamala Harris would then have the casting vote in the Senate, enabling President-elect Joe Biden to push through his agenda when he enters the White House on January 20.

Democrat Raphael Warnock has unseated his Republican rival Kelly Loeffler in the Senate special runoff, while the general election runoff between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue is tighter, although a number of media outlets have either put Ossoff in the lead or called the race in his favour.