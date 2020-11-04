Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been boarded up

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been boarded up as Americans brace themselves for post-election uproar.

Variety reports that the star was boarded up with plywood on Tuesday morning and surrounded by metal barricades. A “no public access” sign was hung on the enclosure.

Also, in case you were wondering, there also is “No Public Access” to @realDonaldTrump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star this morning. pic.twitter.com/UPF5FDvYCg — Kevin Rector (@kevrector) November 3, 2020

Donald Trump received the star in 2007, courtesy of his work as an executive producer for the Miss Universe pageant’s television broadcasts.

The star has been vandalised repeatedly since Trump’s 2016 election win. Most recently, 56-year-old James Otis destroyed the star with a pickaxe last Friday (October 30).

Otis also claims to have been the man dressed as The Incredible Hulk who vandalised the star on October 2. The star was also defaced by Otis in 2016 and in 2018 by a man who did so while listening to Death Grips.

“Any star, which is vandalized or destroyed, no matter which honoree it belongs to will be replaced by the Hollywood Historic Trust, a non-profit, non-partisan group,” Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Rana Ghadban said following an earlier attack on the star.

The boarding up of the star comes as businesses around the USA begin securing their premises in preparation for post-election unrest.

The New York Times reports that Washington D.C. is a site of particular tension, with students from George Washington University being advised to prepare “for the Election Day period as you would for a hurricane or a snowstorm”.