Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame star destroyed by man dressed as Incredible Hulk

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been destroyed once again, this time by a man dressed as the Incredible Hulk.

Trump’s star has been the target for plenty of vandalism since he became US President at the end of 2016.

Back in 2018, a man called Austin Clay took a pickaxe to the President’s star on the famous walkway, revealing later that he was listening to Death Grips at the time of the vandalism.

It followed a previous incident of vandalism on the star the year before, with West Hollywood City Council then saying they planned to remove the star for good.

The star still appears on the world famous Walk of Fame though, and, according to TMZ, a man dressed up as the Incredible Hulk smashed up the star with a pickaxe at around 5am Los Angeles time on Friday (October 2), destroying it “beyond recognition”.

“Any star, which is vandalized or destroyed, no matter which honoree it belongs to will be replaced by the Hollywood Historic Trust, a non-profit, non-partisan group,” Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Rana Ghadban said following the incident.

“When people are angry with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark. Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a real difference by voting and not destroying public property.”

When voting to remove Trump’s Walk of Fame star in 2018, the City of West Hollywood cited the President’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country”.

Following the pledge, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill called for the city to replace Trump’s star with one of his late colleague Carrie Fisher.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump confirmed this week that they are self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.