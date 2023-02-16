Download Festival 2023 add over 40 new names and announce day splits

Download Festival has added over 40 new names to its line-up today (February 16) and has announced its 2023 day splits.
New names for the festival this year include the Halestorm, Alter Bridge, Neck Deep, Bob Vylan, Carcass, Five Finger Death Punch, Jinjer, Coheed and Cambria, Electric Callboy and Hot Milk and The Amity Affliction.
Download had previously announced the 2023 event would be headlined by Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon and Metallica playing two completely different sets on two different nights. The likes of Ghost, Evanescence, The Distillers, Placebo and Architects were also confirmed to be appearing at Donington Park alongside 50 other acts.
In celebration of the rock and metal festival’s 20th year, event organisers have extended it to four days (June 8-11) with four headline slots.
You can buy tickets for the event here and see the full list of new artist announcements and day splits below.
Newly announced for Download
A.A. WILLIAMS
ALTER BRIDGE
ANTISAINT
AVATAR
BAD WOLVES
BEAUTY SCHOOL
BOB VYLAN
CARCASS
CARPENTER BRUT
CASKETS
CLEOPATRICK
CLUTCH
COHEED AND CAMBRIA
DEAF HAVANA
DINOSAUR PILE-UP
ELECTRIC CALLBOY
EMPIRE STATE BASTARD
EPICA
FEARLESS VAMPIRE KILLERS
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH
GREEN LUNG
GREG PUCIATO
HALESTORM
HATEBREED
HOT MILK
ICE NINE KILLS
JINJER
JOEY VALENCE & BRAE
MAMMOTH WVH
MIMI BARKS
MOM JEANS
NECK DEEP
PALAYE ROYALE
PERTURBATOR
PUP
SMASH INTO PIECES
SPIRIT ADRIFT
TAIPEI HOUSTON
THE AMITY AFFLICTION
THE BRONX
THE HU
THE WARNING
TIGRESS
UNDEATH
Speaking to NME last year about the festival’s diverse line-up this year – particularly with the number of female artists – Download Festival boss Andy Copping said: “All festivals need to look at how diverse they are. It’s something we’ve tried to do over the years, and we’ve still got a long way to go but it’s encouraging there’s so many great, female artists out there.
“Hopefully we can help give them a platform. We’re a long way down the line from where we were, but there’s still room to improve and we want to do that year on year.”
