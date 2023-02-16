Download Festival 2023 add over 40 new names and announce day splits

Download Festival has added over 40 new names to its line-up today (February 16) and has announced its 2023 day splits.

New names for the festival this year include the Halestorm, Alter Bridge, Neck Deep, Bob Vylan, Carcass, Five Finger Death Punch, Jinjer, Coheed and Cambria, Electric Callboy and Hot Milk and The Amity Affliction.

Download had previously announced the 2023 event would be headlined by Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon and Metallica playing two completely different sets on two different nights. The likes of Ghost, Evanescence, The Distillers, Placebo and Architects were also confirmed to be appearing at Donington Park alongside 50 other acts.

Advertisement

In celebration of the rock and metal festival’s 20th year, event organisers have extended it to four days (June 8-11) with four headline slots.

You can buy tickets for the event here and see the full list of new artist announcements and day splits below.

Newly announced for Download

A.A. WILLIAMS

ALTER BRIDGE

ANTISAINT

AVATAR

BAD WOLVES

BEAUTY SCHOOL

BOB VYLAN

CARCASS

CARPENTER BRUT

CASKETS

CLEOPATRICK

CLUTCH

COHEED AND CAMBRIA

DEAF HAVANA

DINOSAUR PILE-UP

ELECTRIC CALLBOY

EMPIRE STATE BASTARD

EPICA

FEARLESS VAMPIRE KILLERS

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

GREEN LUNG

GREG PUCIATO

HALESTORM

HATEBREED

HOT MILK

ICE NINE KILLS

JINJER

JOEY VALENCE & BRAE

MAMMOTH WVH

MIMI BARKS

MOM JEANS

NECK DEEP

PALAYE ROYALE

PERTURBATOR

PUP

SMASH INTO PIECES

SPIRIT ADRIFT

TAIPEI HOUSTON

THE AMITY AFFLICTION

THE BRONX

THE HU

THE WARNING

TIGRESS

UNDEATH

Speaking to NME last year about the festival’s diverse line-up this year – particularly with the number of female artists – Download Festival boss Andy Copping said: “All festivals need to look at how diverse they are. It’s something we’ve tried to do over the years, and we’ve still got a long way to go but it’s encouraging there’s so many great, female artists out there.

“Hopefully we can help give them a platform. We’re a long way down the line from where we were, but there’s still room to improve and we want to do that year on year.”

You can read NME’s review of Download 2022 here.