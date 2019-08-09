Drake puts himself ahead of The Beatles with new ‘Abbey Road’ tattoo

"I got more slaps than The Beatles"

It looks like Drake‘s feeling himself right now as a tattoo of himself stood ahead of The Beatles on the iconic Abbey Road zebra crossing has been spotted on his arm.

In 2018, Drake broke the record for most songs in the US Billboard Hot 100 top ten. His guest spot on Bad Bunny’s ‘MIA’ was his 12th and meant that he surpassed The Beatles, who for 54 years had held the record with 11.

Then, on Meek Mill‘s ‘Going Bad’, he bragged about the achievement, rapping: “Back home, smokin’ legal (Legal)/ I got more slaps than The Beatles (Beatles)/ Foreign shit runnin’ on diesel, dawg/ Playin’ with my name, that shit is lethal, dawg (Who you say you was?)/ Don Corleone/ Trust me, at the top it isn’t lonely (Strapped).“

Now it looks like he’s taken his celebrations to a whole other level.

In a photo shared by Drake’s official fan account, Word On Road, it appears that the Toronto rapper has got a tattoo of The Beatles walking across the Abbey Road zebra crossing, but with him one step ahead of them waving his hand in John Lennon’s face.

“Drake has a tattoo of himself in front of The Beatles on his arm,” the post reads, before quoting the Beatles line from ‘Going Bad’.

See the post below:

Meanwhile, yesterday (August 8) marked 50 years since The Beatles‘ iconic ‘Abbey Road’ photoshoot. To mark the occasion, thousands of fans descended on the famous studios and zebra crossing from the album’s cover to celebrate the landmark moment.

Later in the day, a diary entry from the band’s roadie revealed what Paul, John, George and Ringo all got up to for the rest of the day following the shoot.

Last week (August 2), Drake released ‘Care Package’, a compilation of stray songs and unreleased tracks from over the course of his career.