Drake’s next single ‘Toosie Slide’ is coming this week

Drake has confirmed his new single ‘Toosie Slide’ is dropping this week.

The track was announced on the rapper’s Instagram page last night (March 30) and is due to drop on Thursday (April 2) at midnight.

‘Toosie Slide’ has already inspired a viral dance on TikTok after a video clip of Atlanta dancer Toosie pulling some moves to the song appeared on social media. Drake later confirmed the track in the video was his next single.

Advertisement

The track was produced by Zurich producer OZ, who also shared the artwork for the release on his Instagram page. “Another anthem brought to you by Drake, produced by Me,” he captioned the post.

‘Toosie Slide’ is expected to feature on Drake’s upcoming album, of which few details are known. Last year, the star said he was finishing the record “so we can turn up in 2020”.

The rapper has already released two songs this month – ‘When To Say When’ and ‘Chicago Freestyle’ – as well as appearing on Lil Yachty’s ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Drake shared the first images of his son Adonis earlier this week. In an Instagram post, the star shared the photos of the two-year-old, his mother Sophie Brussaux, and other members of his family.

In the caption, he called upon people to “connect” to their own “inner light” and wrote: “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”