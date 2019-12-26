Drake says Pusha-T “made an entire career” from their feud and says he doesn’t want to mend their relationship

Drake has spoken about his feud with Pusha-T in a new interview, saying he doesn’t want to mend their relationship.

The pair have long taken shots at each other in their songs but their beef came to a head in 2018 when, on ‘Infrared’, Pusha-T referenced the claims that Drake used a ghostwriter called Quentin Miller. The rappers then began a short back-and-forth of diss tracks.

The feud peaked when Pusha released ‘The Story Of Adidon’, accompanied by a photo claimed to be of Drake in blackface and lyrics that revealed the Canadian rapper had a secret child with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. “Adonis is your son / And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real / Love that baby, respect that girl / Forget she’s a pornstar, let her be your world,” he said on the track.

Now, Drake has discussed the feud in a two-hour interview with Rap Radar. “He’s just made an entire career off of it,” he said of the outcome of the feud for Pusha. “Some people like his music. I personally don’t cos I don’t believe any of it and I like to listen to guys I believe.”



He acknowledged that he is still a fan of Clipse, the duo comprised of Pusha-T and No Malice, but said he had gotten “to peek behind the curtain”. “When I was whatever, 16, thinking that he was the biggest dope dealer in the world serving bricks to all, every corner of America, yeah sure I was a fan – obviously more so just a fan of Pharrell and the Neptunes,” he said. “I always wanted to be signed to Star Trak and stuff like that, that was the wave. Now that I’m grown up, and I actually know him and the truth, it’s just not as appealing as it once was.”

Drake added that he has “no desire to mend anything with that person” and said he didn’t retaliate after ‘The Story Of Adidon’ because “it wasn’t even about battle rap” at that point. “I sleep well at night knowing I didn’t get out-barred,” he said. “It was just, you know, he told the world that the biggest artist at the time has a kid that he hasn’t told you about. I knew kind of, for me, it was over at that point.”

Meanwhile, Drake released a new video for his song ‘War’ earlier this week (December 24). The track appears on his manager and OVO Sound co-founder Oliver El-Khatib’s brand-new project, ‘El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1’.