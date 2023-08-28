Drew Barrymore fan arrested after going “door to door” looking for her house

A Drew Barrymore fan was arrested in Long Island, New York last week after searching for the star’s house.

The man, identified as Chad Busto – allegedly the same person who rushed to the stage at a recent live event with Barrymore – was “going door to door telling residents that he was looking for Drew Barrymore’s residence,” Southampton Chief of Police James Kiernan told Variety.

The publication reports that he was “temporarily detained” in Southampton Wednesday (August 23) afternoon, and prior to his arrest, Lieutenant Todd Spencer said that Busto had since been released as a police investigation continues.

He was arrested Thursday (August 24) before going to Southampton Town Police Headquarters for arrest processing, according to Kiernan.

He was charged with fourth degree stalking and was due to appear before Southampton Town Justice Court for arraignment Friday (August 25) morning. Daily Mail reports that he has since been released and is due back in court over the incident on September 12.

In a separate statement shared by NBC, police said: “It was reported at the time that Busto was riding a bicycle up into private driveways and stating to area residents that he was looking for Drew Barrymore’s residence.”

The statement added: “He was suspected of stalking Ms. Barrymore due to previous incidents involving the actor.”

The incident comes after Barrymore was escorted off stage during a recent event in New York after an audience member attempted to rush the stage.

The actor and talk show host was conducting an interview with Reneé Rapp at the 92nd Street Y in New York on Monday (August 21), when a man called out her name from the audience.

A Drew Barrymore stalker was escorted out of her 92NY event with Reneé Rapp after rushing the stage. pic.twitter.com/8FKqaWzgU8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2023

The man, who introduced himself as Chad Michael Busto, proceeded to approach the stage, saying: “You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while I’m here in New York.”

Security at the event then intervened while Rapp escorted Barrymore off stage.

Barrymore reportedly later returned to finish the event, which was to promote Rapp’s debut album ‘Snow Angel’.

Journalist McKenzie Morrell wrote on Twitter/X, that they “both handled it like bosses” and “recovered quickly to continue an awesome conversation”.