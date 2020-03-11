The world’s biggest video game conference and exhibition event E3 looks set to be cancelled over fears about the outbreak of coronavirus.

Described as “the world’s premier event for computer and video games and related products”, the 2020 staging of E3 is set to be held from June 9-11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Rumours on Twitter have spread overnight in regards to the staging of this year’s event, with the ongoing coronavirus crisis apparently forcing organisers to consider pulling the plug on E3 2020.

Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y’all. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 11, 2020

Reports by Ars Technica and Bloomberg claim that the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), who organise the annual event, will soon announce its cancellation. A source told Bloomberg that an official announcement is expected to be made by organisers at 4:30PM UK time today (March 11).

According to Eurogamer, ESA are currently exploring the alternative of staging an online-only version of E3 later this summer.

Should E3 be cancelled, it’ll follow on from the recent axing of next week’s Game Developers Conference in San Francisco and SXSW Festival over fears about the spread of coronavirus.

Overnight, the organisers of Coachella Music and Arts Festival officially confirmed that this year’s event has been postponed until October as a result of the coronavirus crisis.