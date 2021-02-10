EA acquires GLU Mobile, Inc for £1.5billion

Announced in a recent press release, EA has officially acquired Glu Mobile, Inc for just over £1.5billion. Founded in San Francisco during 2004, Glu Mobile, Inc is responsible for porting or developing popular mobile titles like Chu Chu Rocket, Diner Dash, Zuma, Deer Hunter, Gordon Ramsey Dash and the popular Kardashian series of games.

The press release details EA’s motivations behind the purchase, which includes a focus on expanding its portfolio across key genres, expanding live services and accelerating growth.

The statement also states EA’s intention to integrate the existing Glu Mobile, Inc team, utilising pre-existing talent and leadership skills with the goal of, “creating highly successful mobile games with longevity.”

EA CEO Andrew Wilson stated: “Mobile continues to grow as the biggest gaming platform in the world, and with the addition of Glu’s games and talent, we’re doubling the size of our mobile business.”

Nick Earl, CEO of Glu, also comments on the acquisition within the press release. “As part of Electronic Arts, we will continue capitalizing on the opportunities ahead in the expanding mobile gaming industry,” he said.

EA already has a sizable share in the mobile market through its EA Mobile division. Founded in 2004, EA Mobile has an estimated annual income of just over £500 million and is behind mobile titles such as The Simpsons: Tapped Out, Sims, Tetris and Bejewelled.

