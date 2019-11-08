Ed Sheeran makes a surprise appearance in Tokyo with Japanese band ONE OK ROCK

The Japanese band supported Sheeran on recent tour dates

Despite announcing an eighteen month hiatus from live gigs at the end of his ‘Divide’ tour in summer, Ed Sheeran made a surprise return to the stage alongside Japanese band ONE OK ROCK during their Tokyo gig earlier this week.

The band supported Sheeran on a number of Asian dates on the ‘Divide’ tour, and the British megastar returned the favour at the Yokohoma Arena.

According to Billboard, ONE OK ROCK’s frontman Taka brough Sheeran out on stage, who then played guitar on the band’s track ‘Wherever You Are’.

Afterwards, they collaborated on a hit of Sheeran’s own, taking on 2017 smash hit ‘Shape Of You’ before Sheeran departed the stage.

It’s not the only time Sheeran has broken his self-imposed hiatus. In September he appeared on stage at Khalid‘s O2 Arena show to sing his verse from the pair’s collaboration ‘Beautiful People’.

Meanwhile, Sheeran’s manager Stuart Camp has said that the singer, ‘who’s been named as the UK’s richest celebrity under 30, is conscious of ‘overkill’.

“I never want anyone to be bored of him. But I guess if he’s top of the charts then they’re possibly not,” he said.“You just want to make sure that’s a fair representation.

“We’re very conscious of not doing overkill. Bizarrely, we’ve been doing it for 10 years where we really have overkilled, but no one seems to be sick of it.”

He added: “We are very conscious of too much Ed Sheeran.”