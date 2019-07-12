Watch Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott head into classic film sets in ‘Antisocial’ video

The track appears on Sheeran's new album 'No.6 Collaborations Project'

Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott have shared a new video for collaboration ‘Antisocial’.

The track appears on Sheeran’s new collaborative album ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’, out today (July 12) via Atlantic, and the new clip sees the pair venture into classic film sets from the past.

The video sees the pair pay homage to the likes of The Martian, Edward Scissorhands, Snatch and The Birds.

Across ‘No.6 Collaboratioons Project’, Sheeran teams up with Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Stormzy, Eminem, and many more.

‘I Don’t Care’, the Bieber collaboration, has been the Number One single in the UK for eight weeks.

In NME‘s track-by-track review of the new album, Nick Levine said of ‘Antisocial’: “Sheeran shows a slightly darker side on this trap-influenced collaboration with Travis Scott. “On something, on something, on something, I wanna riot,” he sings, presumably implying he’s fuelling this particular night out with more than a packet of crisps and a pint. It’s not entirely convincing, but you won’t care when the killer chorus hits.”

Sheeran is about to play a series of UK dates to wrap up a massive European tour.

He plays at Live At The Haymarket on Sunday (July 14), two gigs at Leeds Roundhay Park on August 16-17, and finishes the tour with a homecoming run of concerts at Ipswich’s Chantry Park on August 23-26.