Edward Furlong is returning as John Connor for ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’

He'll be back

Edward Furlong is reprising his role as John Connor in the next Terminator film – Terminator: Dark Fate. You can watch a new featurette of the film below.

Series creator and executive director James Cameron confirmed the news during a panel at San Diego’s Comic-Con yesterday (July 18).

The last time Furlong was a part of the franchise was in the 1996 T2-3d: Battle Across Time. A number of other actors have played the part over the years including Nick Stahl, Thomas Dekker, Christian Bale and Jason Clarke.

You can watch a featurette of the new Terminator movie here:

The film’s director Tim Miller also revealed more about what fans can expect from the new film to Entertainment Weekly, giving an update on the film’s plot and new characters – Grace (MacKenzie Davis) and Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna).

“There’s this new future because of what Sarah did at the end of Terminator 2, and it’s worse than ever,” Miller said. “And that gives us the opportunity for these new characters. Gabriel comes from something that is not Skynet, but it’s like Skynet. And Mackenzie comes from something that Kyle Reese and the Resistance did.

“I tried to keep Gabriel a bit grounded while still interesting,” he added. “I feel his new weapons and abilities are right for our times but not so ridiculous that it just turns into a visual effects superfest. And the same with Mackenzie’s character — I really liked her origin story. We did an early writer’s room and Joe Abercrombie came up with her as this super soldier from the future.”

Miller also hinted at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s involvement in the new film, saying: “I don’t think people will be ready for what Arnold has become either, because it’s very different.”

The movie is currently in production and will be released in cinemas on November 22, 2019. Cameron has previously confirmed it is intended as a direct sequel to Judgement Day.