Electronic music is most popular genre at UK festivals, report shows

A new report by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has revealed that electronic music is the most popular genre at UK festivals.
According to the report, up to 29 per cent of electronic artists dominate festivals compared with rock (22 per cent) and pop (21 per cent).
Over 2.4 million people also attended 145 UK festivals featuring electronic music over the last 12 months and 67 per cent of these were “primarily electronic festivals”. £519.3million was also the economic value of festivals with electronic music on the lineup.
The report also found that the electronic music industry, including concerts, festivals and clubs, is worth more than £2.6bn to the UK economy and the genre is the second most popular in the UK after pop music.
“Electronic music is one of the UK’s understated phenomena, it shapes and embraces communities, educates, inspires and unites the UK with its unique form of culture,” said Michael Kill, NTIA CEO.
“For the last two years we have been formulating a strategy to deliver this report, alongside key stakeholders and leaders in this space, to substantiate the true economic, community and cultural value of the electronic music sector.”
Despite the popularity of electronic music, the report also found that issues like rising bills and rent costs are why more than 300 nightclubs have shut since the Covid-19 pandemic started.
Those behind the report say the cost-of-living crisis is tougher than the pandemic and the bills of smaller venues have risen by an average of over £3,800 while medium businesses face an increase of over £9,600.
The NTIA is now calling on the government to make it easier for clubs to get a licence and more cash help.
“The foundation of this work was born from the realisation during the pandemic that the Government has a limited understanding of the industry, but also considers the responsibility of the sector to educate decision makers,” Kill added.
“This was highlighted when the Government’s financial support in the UK excluded electronic music in its scope, as part of the wider Cultural Recovery Fund through the Arts Council. Through the efforts of millions of electronic music supporters, we convinced the Government to recognise the importance of counter culture and include the sector in its support.”
“We hope that the Government, through industry insight, will have a greater understanding of the sector, and support it in a way that cements its future in British culture.”
The government told BBC News they are supporting hospitality, including nightclubs, with “an unprecedented £18bn package of support this winter.”
Last month, a separate report found that one third of UK nightclubs closed by the end of 2022.
This time last year it was reported that the UK could soon be left with just 5,000 nightclubs, according to a study.
In September 2022, The Music Venue Trust (MVT) and NTIA “welcomed” the Energy Bill Relief Scheme, but said further action was needed.
Elsewhere, Liverpool’s Meraki nightclub was saved last month as development plan fell through.