Electronic music is most popular genre at UK festivals, report shows

A new report by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has revealed that electronic music is the most popular genre at UK festivals.

According to the report, up to 29 per cent of electronic artists dominate festivals compared with rock (22 per cent) and pop (21 per cent).

Over 2.4 million people also attended 145 UK festivals featuring electronic music over the last 12 months and 67 per cent of these were “primarily electronic festivals”. £519.3million was also the economic value of festivals with electronic music on the lineup.

The report also found that the electronic music industry, including concerts, festivals and clubs, is worth more than £2.6bn to the UK economy and the genre is the second most popular in the UK after pop music.

“Electronic music is one of the UK’s understated phenomena, it shapes and embraces communities, educates, inspires and unites the UK with its unique form of culture,” said Michael Kill, NTIA CEO.

“For the last two years we have been formulating a strategy to deliver this report, alongside key stakeholders and leaders in this space, to substantiate the true economic, community and cultural value of the electronic music sector.”

Despite the popularity of electronic music, the report also found that issues like rising bills and rent costs are why more than 300 nightclubs have shut since the Covid-19 pandemic started.