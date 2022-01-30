Ella Mai returns with slow-burning new single, ‘DFMU’

Ella Mai has returned with a slow-burning new single, ‘DFMU’ – listen to it below.

Back in October, Mai released her first solo track in two years, in the form of new single ‘Not Another Love Song’.

It came after Mai announced her return to music in October too, where she shared a photo of herself in the studio.

Listen to her next and latest offering here:

Speaking about the new song to Zane Lowe, Mai said: “This song in this process was very, very hard for me because it was like my life in real time. So it was almost a therapy session. But I think that’s the best way.

“All the people that I grew up listening to are always very, very honest. And I’ve always just appreciated honesty. I think it’s the best way I think that people can relate to you also so…I was having a very honest conversation with Prince Charlez who I wrote the song with about I was going through at that point.

“And it just was basically a conversation, and it just came together that way. And I think those are the best songs because storytelling is just conversation really. It was one of the ones during the recording process that I just knew it had to make…I think it was maybe the tenth song in the recording process.

“I recorded a whole bunch of songs. And I remember saying to my day manager, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is making the list.’ And she was like, ‘We just started. Calm down. There’s no list yet. We’ve got a long way to go.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah. Yeah, I know. But I just feel this one. I just feel this one on a different level.’ And I’m grateful that it still made the list.”

Mai’s music career began in 2014, when she auditioned for The X Factor as part of a trio. A year later, she uploaded a four-track EP titled ‘Trouble’ to SoundCloud, where she was picked up by 10 Summers Records.

Mai went on to release three EP’s on the label, as well as her debut self-titled album in 2018. NME gave the record four stars in a review, saying, “The DJ Mustard protégé proves she’s more than worth the hype on an impossibly confident R&B debut”.

She then went on a hiatus from music, only appearing again in 2019 for one collaborative single with Ed Sheeran, ‘Put It All On Me’.