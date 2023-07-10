Elon Musk calls Mark Zuckerberg a “cuck” over Threads launch

Elon Musk has labelled Mark Zuckerburg a “cuck” over the launch of new rival platform Threads.

Launched last week (July 5), the app was pitched as Meta‘s “friendly” rival to Twitter, which is owned by tech billionaire Musk.

After it emerged that Twitter were threatening to sue Meta over the launch, Musk has now made a personal attack against Zuckerburg.

Advertisement

Responding on Twitter to a screenshot of a conversation on Threads between Zuckerberg and the Wendy’s account, Musk said: “Zuck is a cuck”. He then added: “I propose a literal dick measuring contest.”

It comes after he labelled Threads “just Instagram minus pics,” saying that the idea “makes no sense, given that thirst pics are the main reason people use [Instagram]”.

He added: “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”

I propose a literal dick measuring contest 📏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

After the launch of Threads, The Guardian reports that Twitter has now accused Meta of violating Twitter’s “intellectual property rights”.

Writing in a letter to Zuckerberg (via Semafor), a lawyer for Twitter said it “has serious concerns that Meta Platforms (Meta) has engaged in systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property”.

Advertisement

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information,” Alex Spiro wrote in the letter.

“Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta.”

According to Zuckerburg, Threads earned 10million subscribers within its first seven hours.