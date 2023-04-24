Elon Musk has been re-verifying dead celebrities on Twitter

Twitter has added posthumous blue checks to the accounts of dead celebrities including Kobe Bryant, Michael Jackson, Chadwick Boseman, Chester Bennington and more.

The updates follow a promise made by owner Elon Musk, which saw him remove all legacy-verified checkmarks from the site on April 20, as a way of encouraging users to sign up for an $8 (£6) monthly fee.

While the removal of the legacy-verified checkmarks sparked debates from multiple users throughout the entertainment industry — including Ricky Gervais and Jack Black — in recent days numerous high-profile accounts regained the verification symbol on their accounts. This was suspected to be part of a wider (but unannounced) scheme to restore verification to users with over one million followers.

Among the famous faces who have had the checkmark reissued to their account are multiple dead celebrities. These include Michael Jackson, Barbara Walters, Paul Walker, Kobe Bryant, Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Bourdain and Chester Bennington.

The decision to re-issue these late stars with a “verified” account has led to criticism however, as when users click on the verification symbol on their account, it states that they’re verified “because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number.”

“This is highly deceptive. Manipulating people to pay for Blue by adding verification marks to celebrities who didn’t pay and even to dead people’s accounts. Shameful,” wrote one user, criticising the decision.

Another added: “This is such a dumpster fire.. Kobe Bryant and Anthony Bourdain have verified accounts… the blue check means nothing.” Check out more user reactions below.

Even Kobe Bryant and Jamal Khashoggi. This is highly deceptive. Manipulating people to pay for Blue by adding verification marks to celebrities who didn't pay and even to dead people's accounts. Shameful!!! — Andriana Wanjiru Dominguez-CDMP 🇪🇨🇬🇷🇮🇹🇰🇪 (@ANdaihera) April 23, 2023

Kobe *definitely* supports Elon's change to the verification system, it says so right here! He's paying for it after all! pic.twitter.com/YrRoj8HADh — Captain Patriot 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@kefirelac) April 23, 2023

So how did he give Twitter his credit card and phone number for verification if he's dead? Same with Kobe Bryant, Chadwick, Boseman, Chester Bennington, and Norm Macdonald. All of them have badges saying they paid and gave their phone numbers. — Bren Danflashes (@sheepsleepdeep) April 23, 2023

On the other hand, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, who has nearly 800,000 followers, has had his verification restored. As you may know, he died in 2017. pic.twitter.com/9dSYkRYNo8 — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) April 22, 2023

So many deceased famous people come back to life on Earth Day to verify their identity with their phone number and get back their Blue Checkmark. pic.twitter.com/ucTC7B9A3O — ONC3X (@ONC3X) April 23, 2023

He's been dead for years, but Anthony Bourdain got his blue check. Clearly that verification thing is working well pic.twitter.com/wZHXHg0Mnl — Jim – @myndmaven across social media 🌻 (@myndmaven) April 23, 2023

In other Twitter news, earlier this month it was announced that Rihanna had overtaken Katy Perry to become the most-followed woman on the platform – having over 108million followers.

The accounts with the most followers also include Justin Bieber (over 113million), former POTUS Barack Obama (over 132million) and Elon Musk, who has over 134million followers.