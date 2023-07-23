Elon Musk hints that Twitter is to imminently rebrand as X

Elon Musk has hinted that Twitter is set to imminently rebrand as X, with the move potentially happening as soon as tonight (July 23).

The Tesla and Space X boss took over the social media site last October, and has changed many features of the site in that time.

Now, he’s shared a number of tweets suggesting that the Twitter name will soon be retired, and the website will re-launch under the name X.

Advertisement

“Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he tweeted overnight, going on to suggest “if a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Musk then tweeted today that the URL X.com now redirects to twitter.com, hinting that a rebrand was imminent.

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE. Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

A tweet by Zoe Schiffer of Platformer also tweeted that Musk had “told Twitter employees late last night that he’d just sent them the last email he’d ever send from a Twitter email address”.

NEW: Elon Musk told Twitter employees late last night that he’d just sent them the last email he’d ever send from a Twitter email address. He signed off with this emoji: 🫡 https://t.co/3dD8cvSb0F — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) July 23, 2023

Advertisement

Last year, Musk’s Twitter made headlines once again as he announced that he would be removing all verification checkmarks, and only issuing them to profiles that opt-in to pay for Twitter Blue subscriptions.

The decision led to backlash from various figures in the entertainment world, with Doja Cat writing: “Having a blue tick now means there’s a higher chance that you’re a complete loser and that you’re desperate for validation from famous people.”

Controversy arose once again in May, when Twitter’s new feature for Blue subscribers –the ability to upload two-hour videos – was revealed to have been used for film piracy.

The National Music Publishers Association (NMAP) and its members also recently issued a lawsuit against Twitter following alleged copyright infringement.