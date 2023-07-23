Elon Musk hints that Twitter is to imminently rebrand as X

Elon Musk has hinted that Twitter is set to imminently rebrand as X, with the move potentially happening as soon as tonight (July 23).
The Tesla and Space X boss took over the social media site last October, and has changed many features of the site in that time.
Now, he’s shared a number of tweets suggesting that the Twitter name will soon be retired, and the website will re-launch under the name X.
“Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he tweeted overnight, going on to suggest “if a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”
Musk then tweeted today that the URL X.com now redirects to twitter.com, hinting that a rebrand was imminent.
A tweet by Zoe Schiffer of Platformer also tweeted that Musk had “told Twitter employees late last night that he’d just sent them the last email he’d ever send from a Twitter email address”.
Last year, Musk’s Twitter made headlines once again as he announced that he would be removing all verification checkmarks, and only issuing them to profiles that opt-in to pay for Twitter Blue subscriptions.
The decision led to backlash from various figures in the entertainment world, with Doja Cat writing: “Having a blue tick now means there’s a higher chance that you’re a complete loser and that you’re desperate for validation from famous people.”
Controversy arose once again in May, when Twitter’s new feature for Blue subscribers –the ability to upload two-hour videos – was revealed to have been used for film piracy.
The National Music Publishers Association (NMAP) and its members also recently issued a lawsuit against Twitter following alleged copyright infringement.