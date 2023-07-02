Elon Musk jokes about Twitter restrictions as users unhappy with new reading limits

Elon Musk has joked about some new Twitter restrictions in place as users on the site have expressed their unhappiness at new reading limits.

Yesterday (July 1), Musk, who acquired Twitter last October, tweeted that users were being limited on the number of tweets they could see.

“To address extreme levels of data scraping [and] system manipulation,” Musk tweeted, adding: “we’ve applied the following temporary limits: – Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day – Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day – New unverified accounts to 300/day.”

He then updated to add: “Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified.”

After users reacted unhappily to discovering they’d been rate limited, Musk tweeted out: “Oh the irony of hitting view limits due to complaining about view limits.”

In other tweets he wrote: “You awake from a deep trance, step away from the phone to see your friends and family,” and “rate limited due to reading all the posts about rate limits.”

The announcement led to RIP Twitter and #Twitterdown trending on the social media site.

Musk has not yet said how long the limits will last. You can see the posts below:

Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified https://t.co/fuRcJLifTn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Rate limited due to reading all the posts about rate limits — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

you awake from a deep trance,

step away from the phone

to see your friends & family — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2023

The reason I set a “View Limit” is because we are all Twitter addicts and need to go outside. I’m doing a good deed for the world here. Also, that’s another view you just used. — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 1, 2023

Oh the irony of hitting view limits due to complaining about view limits — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Musk recently announced that his replacement as Twitter’s CEO would be Linda Yaccarino.

Despite only taking up the role last October, Musk promised late last year that he would step down once he had found “someone foolish enough to take the job”. The decision came after he polled Twitter users over whether he should quit as CEO, to which 57.5 per cent of respondents voted yes.

In other news, Meta founder Mark Zuckerburg and Musk look set to fight each other in a wrestling cage match in the future.