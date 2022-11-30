Elon Musk on path to become Number One influencer on Twitter

Elon Musk is set to become the Number One influencer on Twitter.

According to analysts, the new Twitter boss will be the most-followed user on the social media platform by January 17, 2023.

Statisticians at Social Blade have told BBC News that Musk, who currently has 120million followers, will soon overtake former US President Barack Obama, who has 130million.

It will mark an unprecedented moment in the social media industry; never before has it seen a platform with a chief executive who is also its biggest personality.

In effect, Musk will become the “chief influencer” less than six months after completing his $44bn (£36bn) acquisition of the company in late October.

Over the past 12 months Musk has gained 268,303 followers a day on average, according to Social Blade, and lost followers on only five days, which can all be linked to news events.

He dropped nearly 200,000 followers on November 12 when major job cuts were announced at Twitter.

Social Blade added that the Twitter CEO – who is also CEO of SpaceX and Tesla – has been posting 84 per cent more often since buying the platform.

On November 22 he sent 75 separate tweets either as posts, replies or retweets, which marks a record for him.

Meanwhile, last week Twitter ended its COVID misinformation policy under Musk’s new leadership, it’s been revealed.

A new statement on the social media company’s website revealed that it stopped investigating accounts allegedly spreading misinformation about the pandemic as of November 23.

As reported by The Guardian users spotted the update this week and saw the following update made to the website’s online rules: “Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy.”

In other news, Musk has revealed that he sleeps next to a revolver and cans of Diet Coke, while author Stephen King has called the CEO a “visionary” who has been “terrible” for Twitter.