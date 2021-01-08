Elon Musk overtakes Jeff Bezos as world’s richest person

Elon Musk has officially overtaken Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person.

Yesterday (January 7) Bloomberg reported that the Tesla CEO’s shares had surged by 7.9%, lifting the value of his stock options by around $9.3 billion to a total of $190 billion.

This catapulted Musk past Bezos, whose own shares rose by $2.7 billion putting him at $187 billion, on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people. Third place on the index went to Bill Gates, who has a $132 billion net worth.

The real-time billionaire tracker still has Bezos ahead of Musk, but they have already posted an article confirming the new update.

According to Bloomberg, the jump in Tesla’s stock price “further inflates a valuation light-years apart from other automakers on numerous metrics”. Tesla produced just over half-a-million cars last year, a fraction of the output of Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co.

Musk, who is also the primary shareholder and CEO of SpaceX, has never disposed of any Tesla shares, while Bezos has sold off or given away many of his through charitable donations.

A leading advocate for switching cars from gas to electric, Musk is close to being personally worth more than one of the largest American oil companies ExxonMobil, which is currently worth $192 billion.

Musk recently predicted that people will one day be able to stream music directly through a chip that is implanted into the brain.

A chip with these kind of capabilities is reportedly being developed by Neuralink, a tech startup co-founded by Musk in 2016 who are working on “developing computer-brain interfaces for the explicit purpose of helping humans keep pace with advanced artificial intelligence”, according to TechCrunch.

“We have built arrays of small and flexible electrode ‘threads’, with as many as 3,072 electrodes per array distributed across 96 threads,” Neuralink’s 2019 white paper explains about “their integrated brain-machine interface platform with thousands of channels”.