Elon Musk praises Greta Thunberg: “I think she’s cool”

Elon Musk has expressed praise for Greta Thunberg in the wake of her viral exchanges with Andrew Tate.

Earlier this week, Tate attempted to bait the Swedish climate activist on Twitter, posting a photo of himself fuelling a Bugatti with the caption: caption: “Hello [Greta Thunberg]. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a W16 [eight-litre] quad turbo [engine]. My TWO Ferrari 812 Competizione have [6.5-litre] V12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

To the amusement of the Internet, Thunberg smartly replied: “Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

Tate responded with a bizarre video rant in which he described Thunberg as a “slave to the matrix” but things suddenly took a more serious turn when he was arrested in Romania on Thursday (December 29) for human trafficking alongside his brother Tristan. He has been detained in the Easter European country for 30 days, according to the BBC. It has also been said that the social media rumour suggesting a pizza box in the video led to his arrest, because it gave away that he was in Romania, was not relevant in the investigation.

Now, Musk has shared what he thinks of Thunberg. He responded to a post by the satirical magazine The Babylon Bee that shared an article titled: ‘New Greta Thunberg Thermostat Scowls At You When You Turn The Heat Up’.

Musk commented: “The sheer amount of brand awareness achieved by Greta within a few years is astounding. I think she’s cool tbh.”

Musk was recently found to have suffered the biggest loss of wealth in modern history, with his net worth declined by $208billion (£172bn) – roughly the same as the annual GDP of Greece – according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Earlier this month, Musk said he would step down from his role as CEO of the site as soon as he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job”, following Twitter users voting for him to resign in a poll.