Elon Musk says X will pay legal fees of anyone “unfairly treated” by employer for their posts

Elon Musk has said that X (formerly Twitter) will fund the legal fees of anyone “unfairly treated” by their employer for what they like or post on the site.

The tech boss last week hinted that Twitter was set to imminently rebrand as X, with the change becoming official on July 24. The Twitter brand name, and the iconic blue bird logo that was in place for 17 years, is now being retired on the app as phones automatically update.

Now, Musk has taken to X to offer to pay court fees for anyone who has been reprimanded by employers for their activity on the site.

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill,” he wrote.”

Musk added that there is “no limit” to the size of legal fees they will cover, and asked users to “please let us know” if they are in that situation.

Earlier this week, Musk‘s rebrand of Twitter faced another stumbling block as the tech giant was halted while erecting the firm’s new logo on the roof of its headquarters.

According to reports, the firm was asked to pause the building of a new ‘X’ logo on the roof of its San Francisco HQ last Friday (28 July).

Elsewhere, earlier this month Musk labelled Mark Zuckerburg a “cuck” over the launch of new rival platform Threads.

In other Twitter news, Musk has reinstated Kanye West‘s Twitter account after an eight month ban.