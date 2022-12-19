Elon Musk to step down as Twitter boss after losing user poll?

Elon Musk has lost a poll he shared on Twitter, asking users whether he should step aside as the boss of the social media site.

Musk has come under fire for a number of policy changes since his takeover of the company back in October this year. After being criticised for indicating he would ban sharing links to other social media sites on Twitter, he shared a tweet on Sunday (December 18) in which he pledged to take a vote on all major policy changes going forward.

The tweet was then followed by a poll, in which he asked: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.” Not long after, he shared another tweet: “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it”.

Advertisement

When the poll finished, 57.5 per cent of users voted in favour of ousting Musk as the head of Twitter, meaning that – if he sticks to his word – he will remove himself as Twitter boss.

Musk has yet to comment on the outcome of the poll or confirm whether he will step aside.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

The new poll is the latest in a number of votes Musk has put to the Twitter community, also asking recently whether Donald Trump should be allowed to return to the site. “It is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide rang of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner,” he wrote at the time, going on to restore a number of banned accounts including Trump‘s and Kanye West (though West was suspended again this month).

Musk then made headlines once again by banning a number of journalists from CNN, New York Times and Washington Post, claiming that they had “doxxed” his location and “endangered his family”.

Following criticism over the ban, he shared a poll on whether he should unsuspend the accounts, after seven days or immediately, with 58.7% of users voting for the latter. “The people have spoken,” he wrote, reinstating the accounts.

Advertisement

Musk also blocked links to rival social media sites over the weekend, such as Mastodon. Subsequently, a new policy was introduced to bar accounts that are “created solely” to promote competing social networks.