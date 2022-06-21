Elon Musk’s daughter applies to change name to sever ties with him

Elon Musk‘s daughter has applied to legally change her name, in part as a means to sever ties with her father.

The former Xavier Alexander Musk, 18, has asked the Los Angeles County Superior Court to change her gender recognition after transitioning from male to female.

According to court documents (via Sky News), she cited the reason as: “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Advertisement

Her new name was redacted from the official filing.

Musk, who has seven children, is yet to respond to the report through his lawyers. However, the Tesla CEO took to Twitter on Sunday (June 19) to mark Father’s Day. He wrote: “I love all my kids so much.”

It’s not known why Musk’s daughter wishes to distance herself from her father. Back in 2020, Musk faced backlash after tweeting that “pronouns suck”. Later that year, he said: “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare.”

The former comment led Musk’s partner Grimes to publicly request that he “turn off [his] phone”, adding: “I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”

Musk and Grimes have two children together: a son called X Æ A-Xii (nicknamed X), two, and a six-month-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl (nicknamed Y), the latter of whom was born via a surrogate mother.

Advertisement

When asked whether she and Musk were still a couple earlier this year, Grimes – real name Claire Boucher – replied: “There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid.”

She continued: “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

Grimes said at the time that her relationship with Musk was “the best it’s ever been”, adding that they plan to have “at least three or four” children together.

Elon Musk successfully acquired Twitter in April for approximately $44billion (£34.5b).

Upon the controversial deal being finalised, Musk posted a quote in which he claimed that “free speech is the bedrock to a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”.

He’s since said that former US President Donald Trump will be allowed back on the platform after he was permanently banned in early 2021.