Elton John postpones remaining US ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ dates due to coronavirus

Elton John has postponed the remaining North American dates of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rest of the singer’s US shows will now be postponed until 2021. It follows the news that his shows from March 26 through May 2 would be rescheduled until next year.

“It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour,” a statement said. “This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19].”

All the dates being rescheduled are as follows:

MARCH 2020

26 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

28-29 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

APRIL 2020

2-3 – Bell Centre, Montreal

6-7 – Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

10-11 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

15 – Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

17-18 – NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Long Island, NY

20 – GIANT Center, Hershey

23 – Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids

25 – Schottenstein Center, Columbus

26 – KFC Yum! Center, Louisville

28 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

MAY 2020

1-2 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

22 – Colonial Life Arena, Columbia

23 – Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro

26 – Amalie Arena, Tampa

28 – Amway Arena, Orlando

30 – AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami

JUNE 2020

3 – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville

5 – Rupp Arena, Lexington

6 – Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville

9 – Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln

11 – Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

13 – FARGODOME, Fargo

15-16 – Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

19-20 – United Center, Chicago

24 – Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

26-27 – American Airlines Center, Dallas

30 – Toyota Center, Houston

1 – Toyota Center, Houston

3 – Simmons Bank Arena, N. Little Rock

5 – Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City

7 – Enterprise Center, St. Louis

8 – Sprint Center, Kansas City

Meanwhile, Elton John has urged his fans to support their local independent record stores during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Posting a video message on his social media, the pop veteran said that his local shop, Rough Trade West in Ladbroke Grove, is his favourite, and also praised Sydney’s Red Eye Records.

“Everything about records are magical to me and have been for the whole of my life,” John said.