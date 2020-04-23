Elton John postpones remaining US ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ dates due to coronavirus

Elton John has postponed the remaining North American dates of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The rest of the singer’s US shows will now be postponed until 2021. It follows the news that his shows from March 26 through May 2 would be rescheduled until next year.
“It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour,” a statement said. “This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19].”
All the dates being rescheduled are as follows:
MARCH 2020
26 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
28-29 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
APRIL 2020
2-3 – Bell Centre, Montreal
6-7 – Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY
10-11 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
15 – Prudential Center, Newark, NJ
17-18 – NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Long Island, NY
20 – GIANT Center, Hershey
23 – Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids
25 – Schottenstein Center, Columbus
26 – KFC Yum! Center, Louisville
28 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
MAY 2020
1-2 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
22 – Colonial Life Arena, Columbia
23 – Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro
26 – Amalie Arena, Tampa
28 – Amway Arena, Orlando
30 – AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami
JUNE 2020
3 – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville
5 – Rupp Arena, Lexington
6 – Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville
9 – Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln
11 – Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
13 – FARGODOME, Fargo
15-16 – Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
19-20 – United Center, Chicago
24 – Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
26-27 – American Airlines Center, Dallas
30 – Toyota Center, Houston
JUNE 2020
1 – Toyota Center, Houston
3 – Simmons Bank Arena, N. Little Rock
5 – Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City
7 – Enterprise Center, St. Louis
8 – Sprint Center, Kansas City
Meanwhile, Elton John has urged his fans to support their local independent record stores during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Posting a video message on his social media, the pop veteran said that his local shop, Rough Trade West in Ladbroke Grove, is his favourite, and also praised Sydney’s Red Eye Records.
“Everything about records are magical to me and have been for the whole of my life,” John said.