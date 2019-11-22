Elton John recalls how George Harrison helped him during drugs battle: “Stop putting that marching powder up your nose”

Elton recalled the memory with DJ Chris Evans

Elton John has opened up about how former Beatles guitarist George Harrison helped him during his long battle with drug addiction.

Speaking to Chris Evans on his Virgin Radio Breakfast show, the 72-year-old recalled how Harrison helped him when he was at the peak of his addiction. something he discussed in his recent memoir ‘Me’. The book sees Elton recalling the time he hijacked a Rolling Stones show while high on cocaine, as well as the moment when he mistook Bob Dylan for his gardener while high – describing him as “scruffy”.

Evans asked Elton what the “best piece of advice” was that Harrison gave him. “Stop putting that marching powder up your nose,” John laughed, before celebrating his 29 year sobriety with Evans. “Twenty-nine-years it’s been. The nose is still here!”

Elton also went on to give some advice to young musicians starting out now on the show. “You’ve got to play live…If you want to have a career, record sales will go up and down and people are so fickle,” Elton advised. He continued: “Now, when you’re young, they’ll drop you like a five-pound note on the floor and you’ve got to be able to play live and believe in yourself, but play live.”

In another recent interview, Elton also revealed how he had to learn to walk again after contracting a serious infection following surgery for prostate cancer.

The music icon had previously revealed how he underwent the successful operation two years ago, but came close to death after falling ill on tour in South America. He said he was “24 hours from snuffing it” in 2017 and was rushed back to the UK to be treated in intensive care.

Speaking to Graham Norton for new BBC programme Elton John: Uncensored, he revealed: “I had to learn to walk again. I was extremely sick.” He joked that he was “like the Bionic Woman” as he has had his tonsils, colon and appendix removed.

He said: “I literally had to learn how to walk again. I was extremely sick. All I could think about when I was lying in my hospital bed was ‘please don’t let me die, I want to see my children’, and luckily I survived it.

“Now I’m fine but there’s very few bits of me left. There’s no hair, there’s a pacemaker, there’s no tonsils, there’s no prostate, there’s no appendix, I’ve had kidney stones. I like the Bionic Woman.”

Last month, it was seemingly confirmed that Elton will not play Glastonbury next year, after newly announced farewell tour dates in the US seemingly clashed with the Worthy Farm festival. Earlier this week, Sir Paul McCartney was announced as one of the Pyramid Headliners for next year’s 50th anniversary event.