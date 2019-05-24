Elton John’s former fiancee says she was “forgotten” in ‘Rocketman’

"I was kind of devastated."

The former fiancee of Elton John has said that she was “forgotten” in the big screen take of the iconic musician’s life.

Rocketman stars Taron Egerton as the music icon and briefly depicts his marriage to Renate Blauel, who he divorced before coming out as gay in 1988.

But it also seemingly omits his relationship with Linda Hannon, who he was set to marry in the early 70s. Instead, it features Elton’s relationship with a woman who throws him out of her flat after admitting his sexuality.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Hannon said: “We decided to get married. We went and we found a flat in Mill Hill. We bought furniture for it.

“I went off to the antiques store and bought myself an engagement ring, because neither him or Bernie (Taupin) had any money. so I was kind of having to support them.

“His mother had ordered the wedding cake and it’s true what the song says. He did come back at 4 o’clock in the morning and tell me that it was over.”

When asked if she felt heartbroken, Hannon replied: “Yes. I was kind of devastated, because we’d planned so much for the wedding and then suddenly he comes in and says,’sorry it’s all over.'”

She said of her omission: “I mean, it was a long time ago and he’s such a super star now, I was way, way back in his past. I hope he hasn’t forgotten about me, but I’m disappointed I’m not in the movie.”

