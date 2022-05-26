Eminem shares new 20th anniversary edition of ‘The Eminem Show’

Eminem has released an expanded edition of his fourth album ‘The Eminem Show’ to mark its 20th anniversary.

Marshall Mathers dropped the original record – which features the hits ‘Without Me’, ‘Cleanin’ Out My Closet’ and ‘Sing For The Moment’ – on this day (May 26) in 2002. It reached Number One in the US and UK charts, and went on to be named Best Rap Album at the 2003 Grammys.

To celebrate the LP turning 20 today, Eminem has released an extended version of ‘The Eminem Show’ via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records. The collection boasts 18 bonus tracks including B-sides, live performances and instrumentals.

‘Bump Heads’ – Mathers’ collaboration with 50 Cent, Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks – also appears. It was previously only available on street mixtapes and DJ Green Lantern’s ‘Invasion Part II: Conspiracy Theory’ mixtape (2003).

Additionally, ‘The Eminem Show (Expanded Edition)’ contains the ‘Cleanin’ Out My Closet’ B-side ‘Stimulate’ as well as various live performances from a New York show in 1999 and an appearance at Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival in 2001.

You can listen to the album in full on major streaming platforms here, or via Spotify below.

Later this year, Eminem will release physical editions of ‘The Eminem Show (20th Expanded Edition)’, including a four-LP vinyl set along with CD and cassette versions. An exact date is yet to be confirmed.

“‘Well, if you want Shady, this is what I’ll give ya’,” Mathers wrote to announce the reissue on Tuesday (May 24), referencing lyrics from the album’s lead single, ‘Without Me’. “#TheEminemShow 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition drops Thursday 5/26.”

Executive-produced by Dr Dre – with most tracks produced by Eminem alongside his longtime collaborator Jeff Bass – ‘The Eminem Show’ features guest appearances from Dr Dre, Nate Dogg, Dina Rae, Obie Trice and D12.

Initially due to be released on June 4, 2002, the original version of ‘The Eminem Show’ was released nine days early after pirated and bootlegged copies appeared online via peer-to-peer networks and began appearing on the streets.

Meanwhile, Eminem is among the artists who have contributed to the soundtrack for Elvis, the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann which is set to arrive in cinemas next month.