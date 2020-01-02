Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds gives update on new album

Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds has provided an update on the band’s new album.

Read more: Enter Shikari make Reading 2019 want to punch a gibbon

The group last released an album in 2017 with ‘The Spark’. Since then, they have mostly focused on touring except for releasing two live albums (‘Live At Alexandra Palace 2’ and ‘Take To The Skies: Live In Moscow May 2017’) and 2019 single ‘Stop The Clocks’.

Now, Reynolds says the band are at work on the “definitive Shikari record”. “I wasn’t really sure where to take things next, but there’s a real plan starting to form,” he told Kerrang, explaining that he had been busy writing while the band were on tour. “There’ll be tracks on there that wouldn’t sound out of place on ‘Take To The Skies’ or ‘Common Dreads’. There’s some heavy stuff, some euphoric things… the synths and guitars are bolder on this record”

Advertisement

He continued: “We’re trying to make the definitive Shikari record; the one that a fan would pass to their mate like, ‘You don’t know Shikari? This is where you start.’”

In a four-star review of ‘The Spark’, NME described the project as a potential “crossover classic” while hailing its “accessible hooks and rich electro-rock melodies”.

Meanwhile, around the release of ‘Stop The Clocks’, Reynolds explained an uncharacteristic break in releasing new music for the band. “2018 was the first full year in Enter Shikari’s professional career in which we didn’t release any new music,” he said. “We loved how ‘The Spark’ was connecting with people and wanted to give the album its rightful breathing space .. but, not wanting to be dormant, we began a new track towards the end of the year.”