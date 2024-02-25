Entertainment world pays tribute to late footballer Stan Bowles

Tributes have been paid to former Queens Park Rangers player Stan Bowles, who has died at the age of 75.

The news was confirmed by his daughter Tracey yesterday (February 24) on Facebook, who said he “was with all the family and went peacefully”. He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2015 and had moved back to Manchester to be cared for by his eldest daughter Andria.

Bowles played for QPR from 1972 to 1979 and became one of the most charismatic English footballers of his generation, eventually going on to play for England. He also played for Manchester City, Bury, Crewe Alexandra, Carlisle United, Nottingham Forest, Leyton Orient and Brentford.

In a statement, QPR said: “It is with a heavy heart we have learned that QPR legend Stan Bowles has passed away.

“A footballing icon and arguably the greatest to have ever worn our famous blue and white hoops.

“All our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. May he rest in peace.

“The club will be confirming how we will be paying a fitting tribute to Stan in due course.”

Numerous figures from the entertainment world have paid tribute, including former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock, who said: “Sad news today about magic maestro Stan Bowles’ passing. It was a privilege to have kicked a football around with him many moons ago.”

Author Irvine Welsh added: “Bummer. Stan Bowles was one of my footballing heroes. I watched him single handedly destroy a then invincible Liverpool team at Loftus Road. I think it was the first game Liverpool lost when Ian Rush got on the scoresheet. He was mesmerizing and audacious.”

“Sorry to hear that Stan Bowles has died,” added Gary Lineker. “A delightful footballer and hugely charismatic man. Always loved watching him play. RIP Stan.”

Sad news today about magic maestro Stan Bowles’ passing. It was a privilege to have kicked a football around with him many moons ago. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/kR6M75P7ci — Glen Matlock (@GlenMatlock) February 25, 2024

Bummer. Stan Bowles was one of my footballing heroes. I watched him single handedly destroy a then invincible Liverpool team at Loftus Road. I think it was the first game Liverpool lost when Ian Rush got on the scoresheet. He was mesmerizing and audacious. https://t.co/OG4gR0Bwhl — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) February 24, 2024

A very sad day.

‘Stan the Man’ was a local legend 🩵#MCFC Former Man City and England forward Stan Bowles dies aged 75 after Alzheimer's battle – Manchester Evening News https://t.co/3XExj0TV5r — Stephen Holt (@StephenEHolt) February 25, 2024

QPR are one of the my least favourite teams. Fair enough, I don't suppose Millwall are one of their favourites either.

However, Stan Bowles.

Ah, Stan Bowles. Now you're talking.

Arrivederci Maestro. pic.twitter.com/tNeSDlTSB4 — Danny Baker (@prodnose) February 24, 2024

Stan Bowles was my favourite player as a kid and one of eleven reasons why I support QPR. I remain furious with Tommy Docherty for selling him to Forest in 79 (and Clough for not picking him for their European final). The best. RIP legend. pic.twitter.com/517vclbxbA — Ted Kessler (@TedKessler1) February 24, 2024

Barry, 1977. Me (L) & friends Stephen (C) & Suzanne (R) dressed in their mum's old clothes and wigs. Underneath I'm wearing an oversized QPR shirt (hard to find in Wales). The reason: Stan Bowles. Impossible to imagine any QPR player since having that kind of cultural reach. RIP. pic.twitter.com/aOiKjMxlFT — Simon Price﮷ (@simon_price01) February 24, 2024

Rest in peace, Stan Bowles ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dIxhVxfgjo — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) February 25, 2024

We are saddened to hear that Stan Bowles has died after living with Alzheimer's. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. 💙 If you need advice or support on living with #dementia, call our Helpline on 0800 888 6678 or email helpline@dementiauk.org. https://t.co/QtUxrTGNIJ — Dementia UK (@DementiaUK) February 25, 2024