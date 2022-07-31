Entertainment world praises “brilliant” Lionesses as Euro 2022 comes home

The entertainment world have been reacting as England’s Lionesses beat Germany to win Euro 2022.

England’s Ella Toone’s scored the first goal earlier this afternoon before Germany’s Lina Magull equalised in the 79th minute. It was Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal gave England a 2-1 victory over Germany to win Euro 2022 in front of a record-breaking crowd of 87,192 at Wembley.

Reacting to the news, Blur’s Dave Rowntree tweeted: “Brilliant! Just Brilliant!” Kasabian added: “Can’t believe it, historys been made! Congratulations to all the @Lionesses When you hit the wall you get back up again.”

Advertisement

Others reacting to the news included The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood who tweeted, “you’ve made us so proud” while The Subways wrote “standing ovation for every single woman who has taken part in this competition.”

The Spice Girls tweeted “True #Girlpower right there” while Adele wrote on Instagram: “What a game changer…so proud.”

Check out some more of the reactions here:

Can’t believe it, historys been made! Congratulations to all the @Lionesses When you hit the wall you get back up again 🙌🙌🙌🤍❤️🤍 #WEuro2022Final #Lionesses — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) July 31, 2022

WE HAVE DONE IT — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 31, 2022

Advertisement

Amazing!!! Well done Lionesses x — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 31, 2022

Standing ovation for every single woman who has taken part in this competition. How many girls have been inspired by each and every game. This is gonna change the culture of football. Hopefully society. Exciting times. And thank you for letting us feel this joy, Lionesses 🙏🏼 — The Subways (@thesubways) July 31, 2022

Home. In fact it’s come home. A sentence I thought I’d never write. I’ve gone. Thank you Lionesses. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 31, 2022

OK then…just this once. — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) July 31, 2022

It has come home, it has come home, it has come, football has come home 🦁🦁🦁 — The Leadmill (@Leadmill) July 31, 2022

Na but on a real, I’m so happy right now. This is huge for all of us. What a win! It finally came home 🥲 — ksi (@KSI) July 31, 2022

Come on England!! It came home 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️⚽️⚽️ — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) July 31, 2022

Wish I was DJing the celebration party for #Lionesses It’s gonna be better than Spike Island. — Dave Haslam (@Mr_Dave_Haslam) July 31, 2022

Earlier in the day, David Baddiel, Frank Skinner & The Lightning Seeds sent a good luck message to Lionesses as they prepare to take on Germany in the final.

The message read: “Football’s Coming Home! Good luck Sarina and The Lionesses!”

Yesterday, Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds gave a special performance of ‘Three Lions’ at Camden’s Electric Ballroom. They were joined on stage by singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes and women’s players of the past to sing ‘Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)’ ahead of the final.

While Skinner was unable to join the band for the performance yesterday, he sent a message to the team and said that he will be “cheering on from the sidelines”.

Skinner said: “The Lionesses are playing some of the most exciting football I’ve ever seen from an England team. I’m gutted not to be there on Saturday but I know David, Lightning Seeds and Chelcee, with those Lionesses who’ve pulled on the shirt in the past, will deliver a unique performance that celebrates their run to the final.”

Baddiel added: “It’s a great honour that ‘Football’s Coming Home’ remains such a fan favourite twenty five years on and it feels fitting that we reflect the amazing achievements of the Lionesses with a unique performance of the anthem at this very special National Lottery gig. And very happy to be part of a one-off performance…”

Fara Williams, Rachel Yankey and Faye White, who share more than 390 caps between them for England, were among those former players joining the band and Baddiel on stage.

Earlier in the day, Becky Hill, Stefflon Don and Ultra Naté performed at Wembley Stadium ahead of the final today.

Hill opened the performance before Stefflon Don joined Ultra Naté for a rendition of ‘You’re Free’, which Hill also appeared on towards the end.