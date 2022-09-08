News

Entertainment world reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral today (September 8)

By Arusa Qureshi
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II CREDIT: Eddie Mulholland

Tributes have started pouring in for Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96.

The Queen of the United Kingdom, who succeeded to the throne in 1952 aged 25, passed away today (Thursday, September 8, 2022).

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Prince Charles, now His Majesty The King, said in a statement: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

The late British monarch knighted many musicians and actors over the decades, including Mick Jagger, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Michael Palin and Anthony Hopkins.

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this June, and in turn became the second longest-serving monarch in history – second to Louis XIV of France who became king at four years old. She was 27 at the time of her official coronation.

Overall, the Queen swore in 15 UK Prime Ministers during her 70 years on the throne including the newly-appointed PM Liz Truss.

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” Elton John wrote. “She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

John added: “Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

