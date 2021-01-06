News

Entertainment world reacts to US Capitol Building siege: “Arrest them all”

Yungblud, Cardi B and Kevin Smith are among those who have shared their thoughts

By Will Lavin
US Capitol
A pro-Trump group breaks into the US Capitol. CREDIT: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Figures from across the world of entertainment have been sharing their reactions to Trump supporters storming the United States Capitol Building.

Supporters of the president took to Capitol Hill today (January 6) to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory in Congress, which resulted in the complex being locked down and nearby office buildings having to be evacuated.

According to Fox News, a number of protesters breached security and got inside the building while others clashed with police outside. Eyewitness video captured police repelling the attackers with batons, pepper spray and tear gas.

“Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are,” president-elect Biden said of the siege. “What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it’s disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now.”

Trump then urged protestors to go home in a separate clip, telling them that they are “very special”. “We have to have peace,” he said. “We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody to be hurt.

“So go home. We love you; you’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil; I know how you feel. But go home, and go home in peace.”

Figures from the world of entertainment have been sharing their reaction the scenes at the Capitol, including the likes of Yungblud, Cardi B, Clerks creator Kevin Smith and Kick-Ass actor Chloë Grace Moretz.

“It is so sad to me watching the far right break into the capitol building,” tweeted Yungblud. “the protests happening months ago fighting for basic human rights faced severe police brutality for not even a fraction of the aggression. it is truly heartbreaking. im praying for the safety of everybody.”

Kevin Smith wrote: “Been glued to the news for hours. Clearly we’re in the middle of an important entry in a future History book. Since the 2020 Election already has a more delayed ending than “The Return of the King”, can someone please send out the giant eagles to rescue us now? Stay safe, all…”

“And y’all better NOT BE OUTSIDE!!These are wild thugs out here ! Stay home.This ain’t our business.Stay at home safe but dangerous!” said Cardi B.

Edward Norton wrote: “Arrest. Them. All. They are all felons,” after which he shared another tweet containing old pictures of disabled protestors being forcibly removed from congress, accompanied by the caption: “and by contrast…”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared his own message, writing: “Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

See more reactions below:

