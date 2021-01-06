Entertainment world reacts to US Capitol Building siege: “Arrest them all”

Figures from across the world of entertainment have been sharing their reactions to Trump supporters storming the United States Capitol Building.

Supporters of the president took to Capitol Hill today (January 6) to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory in Congress, which resulted in the complex being locked down and nearby office buildings having to be evacuated.

According to Fox News, a number of protesters breached security and got inside the building while others clashed with police outside. Eyewitness video captured police repelling the attackers with batons, pepper spray and tear gas.

“Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are,” president-elect Biden said of the siege. “What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it’s disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now.”

Trump then urged protestors to go home in a separate clip, telling them that they are “very special”. “We have to have peace,” he said. “We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody to be hurt.

“So go home. We love you; you’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil; I know how you feel. But go home, and go home in peace.”

Figures from the world of entertainment have been sharing their reaction the scenes at the Capitol, including the likes of Yungblud, Cardi B, Clerks creator Kevin Smith and Kick-Ass actor Chloë Grace Moretz.

“It is so sad to me watching the far right break into the capitol building,” tweeted Yungblud. “the protests happening months ago fighting for basic human rights faced severe police brutality for not even a fraction of the aggression. it is truly heartbreaking. im praying for the safety of everybody.”

Kevin Smith wrote: “Been glued to the news for hours. Clearly we’re in the middle of an important entry in a future History book. Since the 2020 Election already has a more delayed ending than “The Return of the King”, can someone please send out the giant eagles to rescue us now? Stay safe, all…”

“And y’all better NOT BE OUTSIDE!!These are wild thugs out here ! Stay home.This ain’t our business.Stay at home safe but dangerous!” said Cardi B.

Edward Norton wrote: “Arrest. Them. All. They are all felons,” after which he shared another tweet containing old pictures of disabled protestors being forcibly removed from congress, accompanied by the caption: “and by contrast…”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared his own message, writing: “Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

Where’s the Law and Order President? Oh, Pence and Congress had to step in to get help- https://t.co/qhoFzrWJES — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) January 6, 2021

We are being attacked by terrorists — anthony green (@AnthonyGreen) January 6, 2021

Where the fuck are the tear gas and rubber bullets now? — BASTILLE (@bastilledan) January 6, 2021

Mercy. — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) January 6, 2021

Peaceful protesters during BLM were beaten, tear gassed, arrested , treated with BRUTALITY and you’re telling me that the capitol is being stormed and there is hardly any show of force to stop it ? This speaks for itself. — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) January 6, 2021

To all our international friends. Don’t worry. America is way stronger than these clowns. We’ll clean this shit up and return to being a role model for the world soon enough. 🇺🇸 — Wes Ball (@wesball) January 6, 2021

White riot. Terrorists. "Thugs. Law breakers. Anarchists. Pawns." These terms accurately describe what happened in DC today, not protesters. "Pro Trump Fascist" is also good. — Nelson George (@nelsongeorge) January 6, 2021

I repeat: Fuck Donald Trump. This is insane. — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) January 6, 2021

Would you like a headache ? allow me … https://t.co/PdI3NkwUtE — LILYALLEN2.0 (@lilyallen) January 6, 2021

No one ever gets to dismiss white privilege again. — FINNEAS (@finneas) January 6, 2021

What a damn disgrace. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) January 6, 2021

Can’t take any more news tonight. Might throw on something to take my mind off it all… oh. pic.twitter.com/X804FWHmIM — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 6, 2021

Last June peaceful protestors against a racist murder were beaten and gassed near the Capitol. Today Trump thugs stormed the building unchallenged, directly from a rally where he deliberately stoked their violence with lies. May he be flushed round the U-bend of history forever. — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) January 6, 2021

Is this the first time in history that a angry mob have stormed the seat of government to PREVENT regime change? pic.twitter.com/ngEqOzQ2tk — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) January 6, 2021

My kids preschool last year. https://t.co/HnF57W0GeI — Statik Selektah (@StatikSelekt) January 6, 2021