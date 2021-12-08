Eskimo Callboy apply to represent Germany at Eurovision 2022

Metalcore band Eskimo Callboy have applied to be the German entry at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

After Italy’s Måneskin emerged victorious at the 2021 event, next year’s Eurovision will be held in Turin.

As planning for next year’s contest gets underway, Eskimo Callboy have shared an application video to represent their country in Turin.

Watch the video below:

Elsewhere, ABBA have suggested that they would be open to writing a UK Eurovision Song Contest entry for Dua Lipa.

The Swedish icons, whose new album ‘Voyage’ arrived last month (November 5), won the annual music competition with ‘Waterloo’ back in 1974.

During an interview with BBC Breakfast this morning, the group’s Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson were asked to share their thoughts on the “new tactic” in selecting participating acts.

It was announced this year that TaP Music – the global music publishing and management company behind the likes of Lipa and Lana Del Rey – will collaborate with the BBC to choose a track and artist to represent the UK at the Song Contest next year.

In response, Andersson said that the new approach was “good”. Ulvaeus agreed: “Promising.”

The UK once again received nil points at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 for James Newman’s entry ‘Embers’.

Reviewing Eurovision 2021, NME wrote: “In 2021, it’s beyond reductive to dismiss Eurovision as a kitsch oddity. Yes, the annual song contest is kitsch and odd – Azerbaijan’s entry is a thumping tribute to World War One spy Mata Hari – but it’s also a genuine spectacle brimming with creativity. In a way, Eurovision has never been cooler.”