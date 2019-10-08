‘Euphoria”s Hunter Schafer reveals fate of the show

The actor played Jules in the first season of the hit HBO show

Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer has spoken about the fate of the hit HBO series.

The first season of the show, which also starred Zendaya and Barbie Ferreira, aired earlier this year and was executively produced by Drake.

Now, Schafer, who played Jules in season one, has revealed the plans for Euphoria’s future. Explaining it would return for a season two but might not continue beyond that, the actor said: “I think Sam [Levinson, creator] said he didn’t see it going on for too long logistically. The story this season followed a semester of school. Rue and Jules and most of the cast are juniors and so it’s like we maybe get two school years, or one more school year.”

She continued to tell Digital Spy: “The early adult years would be a different story. That’s another show maybe.”

Meanwhile, the score for Euphoria was released digitally last week (October 4), with a vinyl release set to arrive in the future. The score was composed by Labrinth, who also appeared on the track ‘All For Us’ with Zendaya, which closed out the season.

The series also saw songs by the likes of Beyoncé, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Ferg, and more. BTS’ song ‘Euphoria’ also featured in the final episode of season one, playing during a scene at the prom.