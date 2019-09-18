Ex-Brockhampton rapper Ameer Vann releases new music following sexual abuse allegations

It comes a year after he split from the boy band
Ameer Vann, a former member of Brockhampton, has shared his first solo material since he was kicked out of the band following sexual assault allegations made against him.
‘Emmanuel’, a six-song EP, addresses his departure from the band a year ago and his resulting mental health struggles.
On ‘Pop Trunk’, he references the group’s claim to fame as “the world’s greatest boy band”. I ain’t no boy in a band/I am more than a man/I got the world in my palm, sittin’ right in my hand, he spits.
He also takes further aim on ‘Los Angeles’ rapping: I remember back when it was simple/I ain’t have to fight with all my niggas/Money complicated every issue/Man, it’s crazy how they deal with you/Talk about it like they still with you/Use my name as a meal ticket/They don’t wanna see me standing now, while the title track appears to address his personal issues since he left the band.
EMMANUEL
We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.
The 22-year-old rapper was at the centre of a number of claims made by ex-partners, including emotional and sexual abuse.
Following the allegations, the California-based group announced that they’d be delaying release of new album ‘Puppy’, but they then announced that they were cancelling their remaining US tour dates, and that Vann was no longer a member of the group.
He has never been charged with any crime.
Meanwhile, Brockhampton released their new album ‘Ginger’ last month which features a collaboration with Slowthai on the track ‘Heaven Belongs to You’.
The record also includes the previously released singles ‘I Been Born Again’, ‘If You Pray Right’, ‘Boy Bye’ and ‘No Halo’.
Speaking to NME for their recent Big Read interview, Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract said that the collective had attempted to make “a summer record” with ‘Ginger’ but found themselves being affected by the current state of Donald Trump’s America.
“[With ‘Ginger’] we were trying to make a summer album, but midway through we were like, ‘Damn, all these songs have hooks and are catchy, but they still feel kind of sad,'” he said.
“The songs feel dark, but that’s because we chase what we feel in our hearts, not what’s on the radio.”
- For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.