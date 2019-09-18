Ex-Brockhampton rapper Ameer Vann releases new music following sexual abuse allegations

It comes a year after he split from the boy band

Ameer Vann, a former member of Brockhampton, has shared his first solo material since he was kicked out of the band following sexual assault allegations made against him.

‘Emmanuel’, a six-song EP, addresses his departure from the band a year ago and his resulting mental health struggles.

On ‘Pop Trunk’, he references the group’s claim to fame as “the world’s greatest boy band”. I ain’t no boy in a band/I am more than a man/I got the world in my palm, sittin’ right in my hand, he spits.

He also takes further aim on ‘Los Angeles’ rapping: I remember back when it was simple/I ain’t have to fight with all my niggas/Money complicated every issue/Man, it’s crazy how they deal with you/Talk about it like they still with you/Use my name as a meal ticket/They don’t wanna see me standing now, while the title track appears to address his personal issues since he left the band.

The 22-year-old rapper was at the centre of a number of claims made by ex-partners, including emotional and sexual abuse.

Speaking to NME for their recent Big Read interview, Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract said that the collective had attempted to make “a summer record” with ‘Ginger’ but found themselves being affected by the current state of Donald Trump’s America.

“[With ‘Ginger’] we were trying to make a summer album, but midway through we were like, ‘Damn, all these songs have hooks and are catchy, but they still feel kind of sad,'” he said. “The songs feel dark, but that’s because we chase what we feel in our hearts, not what’s on the radio.”