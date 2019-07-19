Exclusive – watch the new video for LION’s ‘Wolf’

"It's about being fucking scared and not knowing what the hell you're doing."

LION has debuted her latest single ‘Wolf’. Check it out the video exclusively on NME.com, ahead of her headline performance at NME’s Girls To The Front later this month.

After releasing the emotional ballad ‘Second Hand’, the latest offering from Beth Lowen sees her heading in a different direction – with stripped back moments being accompanied by a huge chorus.

Describing the track, Beth said: “It’s about being fucking scared and not knowing what the hell you’re doing and just rolling with it. It’s a song of release, a personal song about myself and mental health problems and taking a leap of faith.”

As for the video, it sees Lowen teaming up with director Elliot Gonzo to reflect the track’s rebellious nature.

Beth said: ““I wanted to let Elliott do his thing. He has a wonderful mind and knows me pretty well so I knew he would capture the song in a beautiful way.”

Currently recording her debut record on Fiction Records, she’ll also headline the BBC Introducing Stage at Reading and Leeds Festival in August, alongside dates at Boardmasters Festival. You can check out the dates below.

July

26th DERBYSHIRE, Y Not Festival

Tues 30th LONDON, NME Girls To The Front, Shacklewell Arms

August

Thurs 8th NEWQUAY, The Dead Famous Liquor Lounge

Fri 9th NEWQUAY, Boardmasters Festival

Sat 24th READING, Reading Festival