Extra on ‘Arthur’ film set is suing Russell Brand for sexual assault

Russell Brand has been accused of sexually assaulting an extra on the set of his 2010 film, Arthur.

According to a civil lawsuit in the US, Brand is alleged to have exposed himself to a woman before following her into a bathroom and sexually assaulting her. Brand has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

The latest case has been filed under the Adult Survivor’s Act – a legislation in New York that allows alleged victims of sexual offences for which the statute of limitations has passed to file civil suits for a one-year period between 24 November 2022 and 24 November 2023 (via BBC).

Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse in other cases following aa joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches. He has strongly denied the claims.

Since these, the Metropolitan Police said it was investigating allegations of sexual offences made following the reports about Brand. Thames Valley Police are also looking into reports of harassment and stalking.

The actor, comedian and presenter denied what he termed “very serious criminal allegations” in a video that was released before the details in the report were made public. In the video, Brand insisted that his relationships have always been consensual.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.