Facebook is considering “hiding number of likes on posts”

A good idea?

Facebook is reportedly considering a trial to hide the number of likes received on a post.

The tech giant launched a similar experiment on Instagram earlier this year, hiding likes and video views to “remove pressure” on users and put renewed focus on “sharing the things” they enjoy.

While the trial only applied to certain accounts in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Australia, Japan and New Zealand, the company is thought to be looking considering doing the same on its main Facebook site.

According to TechCrunch, an app researcher uncovered code which suggested that the huge change is on the way. The report adds that the social network is considering “testing removal of like counts”, but the trial is not yet live for Facebook users.

Facebook is yet to comment on the reports.

In July, Facebook claimed that the Instagram trial would make the platform “more inclusive”.