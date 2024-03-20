News

Facebook’s poke button returns – much to the delight of Gen Z

According to Facebook, more than half of the pokes are coming from Gen Z and Millennials

By Anagricel Duran
Facebook logo. Credit: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.jpg
Facebook logo. Credit: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.jpg

Meta has recently brought back Facebook‘s poke button after revealing that the platform’s iconic feature saw a 13x surge in Pokes.

During the early days of Facebook, the poke button was one of the site’s earliest features and was used as one of the few ways to communicate with friends. Per Business Insider, the button was never removed. It was hidden deep within settings.

At the beginning of this year, the platform’s design underwent a few updates, making the poke button easily visible, leading to a surge in its use. According to Facebook, more than half of the pokes are coming from Gen Z and Millennials – people aged 18 through 29 (per Tech Crunch) – who were too young to use. the site when it was first launched back in 2004.

People on X/Twitter have been reacting to the news of the poke button revival. Check out some of the reactions below:

