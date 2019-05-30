Watch this brilliant new fan re-make of the ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ trailer

It's much better than the official one released a few weeks ago...

A new, fan-made trailer for the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie has won praise for being much better than the official release for the recent live-action film version of the iconic SEGA character.

After the film’s trailer divided fans on social media, director Jeff Fowler took to Twitter to tell fans that they were going to work on a redesign. Later, it was announced that the film’s release had been pushed back to 2020.

Fowler wrote: “Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be.”

Now, a fan appears to have taken matters into their own hands and worked on their own redesign of the trailer. Artur Baranov’s version features a cartoon version of Sonic that looks much similar to the original SEGA creation.

You can see the fan trailer here:

After a character poster previously showed the Sega star looking surprisingly human, the first official trailer split fans with many upset at how different the creation was to the original.

One wrote: “Well this looks… beyond awful. Why did they put the classic sonic-ring collection sound in 3 times without any special effects to go with it? It’s so awkward? Why is this a sonic film and no eggman? It’s just Jim Carrey being Jim Carrey, not Eggman. “

“Sonic looks like a Smurfs Snapchat filter (I laughed at the jokes tho, feel like it’ll be funny despite the designs),” another added.

Another slammed his appearance but praised the movie, overall: “Sonic’s appearance looks horrible but the movie trailer honestly doesn’t look bad. Jim Carrey will do a great job, and that kid joke was legit funny.”

The official trailer revealed that Sonic’s powers have caused a power outage across the globe, and it isn’t long before the US government are on his case with Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey) – who has been tasked with the job of capturing the titular hero.