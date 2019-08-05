It beats Jools Holland's Hootenanny

The Strokes are playing a special show on New Year’s Eve.

Having played a handful of shows this year already, the band cement their return to a relatively high turnover of gigs by seeing out the year together in style.

Their concert will be a homecoming show at New York’s Barclays Center.

It’s their first show in their home city since they were supposed to play at Governors Ball in June, only to see the festival cancelled due to a thunderstorm.

Ticket holders for Governors Ball are being given early access to buy tickets for the New Year’s Eve show. They can purchase them from 10am local time tomorrow (August 6). Regular tickets go on sale on August 9.

The Strokes headlined All Points East festival at London Victoria Park in May for their first show in the UK since 2015. They headline Electric Picnic in Ireland on August 31.

Having debuted new song ‘The Adults Are Talking’ in May, The Strokes are believed to be recording their first new material since 2016’s EP ‘Future Present Past’. The band’s booking agent Marsha Vlasic said last month (July 25) that new Strokes material is imminent. Vlasic told Music Business Worldwide: “The Strokes are coming with new music. Having them back on the live music scene is exciting.”

The Strokes’ most recent full album was ‘Comedown Machine’ in 2013. As well as ‘The Adults Are Talking’, the band have played a surprise new cover of Erasure’s ’80s classic ‘A Little Respect’ in concert.