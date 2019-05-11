Fans claim ‘Game of Thrones’ season 2 revealed how the Iron Throne battle will end

What did Daenerys' vision mean or predict?
Fans of Game of Thrones are claiming that season 2 of the HBO series revealed how the Iron Throne battle will end.
- Read more: Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3 review: The night is dark and full of terrible visibility
With just two episodes to go until the the finale of Game of Thrones, fans are speculating about how the King’s Landing battle for the Iron Throne will take place, especially after episode 4 of the final season seemingly paved the way for Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) to follow in her father, Aerys II Targaryen’s footsteps and become the Mad Queen.
Then there’s the character’s long-time aide, Missandei, shouted the word “Dracarys” before having her head chopped off at the word of Cersei Lannister.
But while many fans are buying into the aforementioned theory, others are choosing to highlight a vision Dany had back in season two and believe it hinted at the character’s downfall at the hands of none other than her lover and nephew, Jon Snow.
In the tenth episode of season 2, titled ‘Valar Morghulis’, Dany entered the House of the Undying to find her stolen baby dragons. However, she had a vision beforehand of herself approaching the Iron Throne – but it wasn’t in a King’s Landing that viewers had seen before; this one was deserted, in tatters and covered in something appearing to be snow – something many fans believed was a hint of the Night King terrors to come.
After Arya killed the Night King a few weeks back, fans are now thinking that this was actually teasing that Jon Snow will be forced to overthrow Daenerys.
After all, in her vision, the snow on the throne was there because the castle ceiling had been torn down. Judging by last week’s events, the only person likely to make this come true is Daenerys herself. If she takes Missandei’s final word literally, she’s probably going to send Drogon on a fire-breathing rampage through the city, killing many innocent civilians in the process – and this would no doubt snap Jon into action, putting a stop to her murderous ways.