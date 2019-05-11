Fans claim ‘Game of Thrones’ season 2 revealed how the Iron Throne battle will end

What did Daenerys' vision mean or predict?

Fans of Game of Thrones are claiming that season 2 of the HBO series revealed how the Iron Throne battle will end.

With just two episodes to go until the the finale of Game of Thrones, fans are speculating about how the King’s Landing battle for the Iron Throne will take place, especially after episode 4 of the final season seemingly paved the way for Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) to follow in her father, Aerys II Targaryen’s footsteps and become the Mad Queen.

Then there’s the character’s long-time aide, Missandei, shouted the word “Dracarys” before having her head chopped off at the word of Cersei Lannister.

But while many fans are buying into the aforementioned theory, others are choosing to highlight a vision Dany had back in season two and believe it hinted at the character’s downfall at the hands of none other than her lover and nephew, Jon Snow.

In the tenth episode of season 2, titled ‘Valar Morghulis’, Dany entered the House of the Undying to find her stolen baby dragons. However, she had a vision beforehand of herself approaching the Iron Throne – but it wasn’t in a King’s Landing that viewers had seen before; this one was deserted, in tatters and covered in something appearing to be snow – something many fans believed was a hint of the Night King terrors to come.

After Arya killed the Night King a few weeks back, fans are now thinking that this was actually teasing that Jon Snow will be forced to overthrow Daenerys.