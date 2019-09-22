Batman fans react as bat signal is shone around the world to celebrate the Caped Crusader’s 80th birthday

Happy Birthday, Batman!

Batman fans have been reacting after the iconic bat signal has been shone around the world to celebrate the Caped Crusader’s 80th birthday.

The bat signal shone over eleven cities across the globe in honour of the first ever Batman comic being released in New York 80 years ago, on September 21.

The bat signal was beamed onto buildings in Melbourne, Tokyo, Johannesburg, Berlin, Paris, Barcelona, São Paulo, New York, Montreal, Mexico City, Los Angeles and London. The final signal was shone at Warner Bros. studio in California.

You can see some images and fan reactions from the event below.

Announcing the event, DC Comics said: “the glow of the distinctive Bat silhouette will illuminate the edifices of skyscrapers and landmarks around the world in rolling fashion as the sun sets in each city.

“And just like a solar eclipse, this may be a once-in-a-lifetime event!”

NME gave Joker five stars in a recent review, describing it as “an instant classic that sees Joaquin Phoenix translate a discombobulating sensation from the screen to your senses, while director Todd Phillips creates a melancholic psychodrama punctuated by splashes of shocking violence.”

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson is set to take on the role of Batman in the next film in the series. He’s recently teased an “interesting direction” for the movie.