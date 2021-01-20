Fans remember Joe Biden’s appearances on ‘Parks and Recreation’ following inauguration

Fans of Parks and Recreation have been remembering US President Joe Biden’s two cameo appearances on the show.

Earlier today (January 20), Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. Soon after, ‘Leslie Knope’ started to trend on social media as fans remembered the time Biden met Knope, played by Amy Poehler, who was a Biden super-fan in the show.

Parks And Recreation ran for seven seasons on NBC between 2009 and 2015.

Advertisement

The two first met in a 2012 episode when Biden made a cameo. Knope’s line from their meeting, “This isn’t real, this isn’t happening,” started to trend on social media this afternoon, as did clips from the time Biden made a second cameo on the show in 2015, with his wife and now-first lady, Dr Jill Biden.

You can see one of the appearances here:

The official Parks and Recreation Twitter account later shared a picture from Biden’s appearance in the show with the caption, “Leslie Knope is doing great. Thanks for asking!” in a reference to the character’s admiration for the now US President.

Fans of the show around the world started to remember the moment – you can see some of the reactions below.

Leslie Knope is doing great. Thanks for asking! pic.twitter.com/kqI0p0gOZG — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrec) January 20, 2021

Today we are all Leslie Knope. pic.twitter.com/ptarUSoDMN — WaffleVision aka The Geeky Waffle (@Geeky_Waffle) January 20, 2021

Advertisement

I can only imagine how excited Leslie Knope would be right now pic.twitter.com/Usuv0aRTIl — Ryan Barrie (@RyanBurry) January 20, 2021

BREAKING : blonde woman, identified as Leslie Knope, faints at joe bidens inauguration pic.twitter.com/8n1IpfSWjB — ally (@smaIIestpark) January 20, 2021

A host of stars from across the world of entertainment have reacted to Biden being sworn in as the 46th US president.

Making his first official speech as president today (January 20), Biden said that “democracy has prevailed” in the US. “This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve,” he told the crowd.

Actress Amy Schumer took to her Instagram page to praise everyone who voted for Biden and thanked the likes of Avengers star Mark Ruffalo, Katy Perry, Sacha Baron Cohen and Alicia Keys for their support.

“Emotional day. Everyone who used their personal power and energy to fight for this I see you,” she wrote.

Actress Zoe Saldana added: “My heart is full right now. Hope restored. A time for renewal indeed! #InaugurationDay.”

She continued: “I will be a president for ALL Americans”~ President Joe Biden #mypresident @JoeBiden @POTUS.”

You can see more of the reaction to Biden’s inauguration here.