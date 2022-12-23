FIFA investigating Salt Bae’s role in on-field World Cup celebrations

Football’s governing body FIFA are investigating Salt Bae’s role in on-field celebrations after last week’s World Cup final in Qatar.

The Turkish celebrity chef was widely criticised for “chasing clout” by celebrating on the field after Argentina’s victory over France in the World Cup final on Sunday night (December 18).

After the trophy was lifted, photos and videos emerged of Salt Bae – the viral Turkish celebrity chef – celebrating with the Argentinian players and taking photos and videos on the pitch.

The actions have led to many criticising the chef for “chasing clout,” with one Twitter user writing: “Salt Bae pestering Messi has to be the perfect symbol for all the awful off-field shit hovering around and poisoning anything good about this World Cup. Dismal little character.”

Now, FIFA is investigating how Salt Bae among others gained “undue access” to the field after the game, with the chef seen to be chasing Argentina captain Lionel Messi in order to get a photo together.

In a statement, a FIFA spokesperson said: “Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December.

“The appropriate internal action will be taken.”

Messi told Salt Bae no twice while he's trying to hug his family, guy chased and grabbed him again. What a prick. Only time I saw Messi angry in the last hour. pic.twitter.com/6nBPifUtLz — billary (@iambillary) December 18, 2022

In the World Cup final, Argentina were winning for a majority of the game, after Lionel Messi scored in the 23rd minute followed by a goal from his teammate Angel Di Maria in the 36th minute. However, France’s Mbappé scored two goals in 90 seconds to force the match into extra time.

Argentina once again took the lead in the 108th minute with a Lionel Messi goal but Mbappé equalised ten minutes later, making him only the second ever player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. The match, which took place at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, ended in a penalty shootout that Argentina ultimately won.

The entertainment world then quickly reacted to the result, with Hugh Jackman calling it a “sensational tournament with herculean efforts by both teams” while Architects’ Sam Carter said: “What a truly unbelievable game of football! Best final I’ve ever seen. Congratulations Argentina.”